Brazil’s real dips on inflation woes, Chile’s peso supported by copper

Brazil’s real dropped on Monday as
investors feared that rising inflation will dampen the pace of
economic recovery, while Chile’s peso led gains in Latin America
on strong copper export data.
The Brazilian real fell about 0.5% after data showed
inflation as measured by the IGP-DI price index
rose 1.60% in October, compared with a 0.55% gain in September.
The figure adds to growing concerns over higher prices in
the country, which has seen the central bank hike interest rates
by an aggressive 575 basis points this year, with more to come.
Analysts warn this could choke economic growth.
“These figures imply lower inflationary pressures coming
from food components in the very short term, but higher
pressures coming from oil-related prices and in the medium and
long term, higher iron ore prices should pressure industrial
components for longer,” analysts at Citi wrote in a note.
Sao Paulo-listed stocks fell 0.2% as gains in
commodity-linked stocks were offset by weak financials.
Lender Itau Unibanco said it had received central
bank approval to buy an 11.38% stake in brokerage XP Inc,
but its shares slipped along with other banks.
The currency of the world’s top copper exporter Chile
jumped 1.2% after its central bank said revenues from copper
exports amounted to $4.481 billion in October, up 23% from a
year earlier, helped by high global prices.
As pollsters go into a legal blackout period two weeks
before the Nov. 21 election, Chile’s right-wing presidential
front-runner Jose Antonio Kast has retained his grip on first
place in pre-election opinion polls, ahead of leftist Gabriel
Boric.
Other Latam currencies, including the Mexican and
Argentine pesos, fell, with eyes on inflation data this
week. Similar data from the United States is also being watched
and is likely to fuel speculation about the next monetary policy
steps by the Federal Reserve.
Mexico and Peru’s central banks are expected to raise rates
this week to stave off inflation. The International Monetary
Fund last week highlighted the risks from rising inflation in
Mexico.
In Argentina, ruling Peronists are likely to suffer a major
blow in midterm legislative elections, polls ahead of the Nov.
14 vote show. Argentine stocks jumped 2.4% to a record
high.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
Latest Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1269.23 0.41
MSCI LatAm 2157.92 0.16
Brazil Bovespa 104652.41 -0.16
Mexico IPC 52050.19 0.14
Chile IPSA 4373.98 -0.32
Argentina MerVal 95121.16 2.395
Colombia COLCAP 1391.67 0.22
Currencies Latest Daily % change
Brazil real 5.5474 -0.46
Mexico peso 20.2990 0.09
Chile peso 801.7 1.17
Colombia peso 3870.13 0.00
Peru sol 4.0059 -0.09
Argentina peso 100.0500 -0.10
(interbank)
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis and Jan Harvey)
