Home Business Brazil’s real dips on inflation woes, Chile’s peso supported by copper

Brazil’s real dips on inflation woes, Chile’s peso supported by copper

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Author of the article:

Reuters

Shashank Nayar and Ambar Warrick

Publishing date:

Nov 08, 2021  •  18 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation

Brazil’s real dropped on Monday as

investors feared that rising inflation will dampen the pace of

economic recovery, while Chile’s peso led gains in Latin America

on strong copper export data.

The Brazilian real fell about 0.5% after data showed

inflation as measured by the IGP-DI price index

rose 1.60% in October, compared with a 0.55% gain in September.

The figure adds to growing concerns over higher prices in

the country, which has seen the central bank hike interest rates

by an aggressive 575 basis points this year, with more to come.

Analysts warn this could choke economic growth.

“These figures imply lower inflationary pressures coming

from food components in the very short term, but higher

pressures coming from oil-related prices and in the medium and

long term, higher iron ore prices should pressure industrial

components for longer,” analysts at Citi wrote in a note.

Sao Paulo-listed stocks fell 0.2% as gains in

commodity-linked stocks were offset by weak financials.

Lender Itau Unibanco said it had received central

bank approval to buy an 11.38% stake in brokerage XP Inc,

but its shares slipped along with other banks.

The currency of the world’s top copper exporter Chile

jumped 1.2% after its central bank said revenues from copper

exports amounted to $4.481 billion in October, up 23% from a

year earlier, helped by high global prices.

As pollsters go into a legal blackout period two weeks

before the Nov. 21 election, Chile’s right-wing presidential

front-runner Jose Antonio Kast has retained his grip on first

place in pre-election opinion polls, ahead of leftist Gabriel

Boric.

Other Latam currencies, including the Mexican and

Argentine pesos, fell, with eyes on inflation data this

week. Similar data from the United States is also being watched

and is likely to fuel speculation about the next monetary policy

steps by the Federal Reserve.

Mexico and Peru’s central banks are expected to raise rates

this week to stave off inflation. The International Monetary

Fund last week highlighted the risks from rising inflation in

Mexico.

In Argentina, ruling Peronists are likely to suffer a major

blow in midterm legislative elections, polls ahead of the Nov.

14 vote show. Argentine stocks jumped 2.4% to a record

high.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1269.23 0.41

MSCI LatAm 2157.92 0.16

Brazil Bovespa 104652.41 -0.16

Mexico IPC 52050.19 0.14

Chile IPSA 4373.98 -0.32

Argentina MerVal 95121.16 2.395

Colombia COLCAP 1391.67 0.22

Currencies Latest Daily % change

Brazil real 5.5474 -0.46

Mexico peso 20.2990 0.09

Chile peso 801.7 1.17

Colombia peso 3870.13 0.00

Peru sol 4.0059 -0.09

Argentina peso 100.0500 -0.10

(interbank)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan

Oatis and Jan Harvey)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLES

©