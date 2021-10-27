Brazil’s Nubank, last valued at $30 bln, confidentially files for U.S. IPO

Article content Brazilian digital lender Nubank, valued at $30 billion after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway-led investment in June, said on Wednesday it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the United States. The company, which disclosed earlier this month it had turned a profit in the first half of 2021 in its Brazilian operations, could seek a valuation of more than $55 billion, Reuters reported in August https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/buffett-backed-nubank-seek-ipo-valuation-over-554-bln-sources-2021-08-25, making it one of the biggest share sales from Latin America.

Article content The bank has also applied to list its Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) in its home country, with each BDR representing a fraction of Class A ordinary shares, it said. Perks including no fees or minimum balance requirements have added to the appeal of lenders such as Nubank, with the pandemic driving more people to turn to mobile phone apps for banking solutions. Nubank is the fastest-growing fintech in Latin America and makes money primarily through interchange fees that is paid by merchants whenever a customer makes a transaction. The lender has already issued more debit cards than Brazil’s biggest bank, Itau, attracting clients that had avoided opening traditional bank accounts. It has also embarked on a wider regional expansion encompassing Mexico and Colombia.