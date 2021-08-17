Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

BRASILIA — Brazil’s lower house of Congress on Tuesday postponed a vote on a tax reform bill that would introduce taxation of company dividends because it faced defeat due to a lack of consensus.

The bill would slap a 20% tax on dividends and cut the corporate income tax rate. Business lobbies oppose the proposal saying it would increase an already heavy tax burden on companies in Brazil. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Sandra Maler)