Brazil’s Lojas Americanas and Americanas consider merger, listing

SAO PAULO — Brazilian retailers Lojas Americanas SA and Americanas SA are considering a full merger and listing on Brazilian stock exchange B3’s Novo Mercado, the two companies said on Monday.

Americanas SA, formerly named B2W, has already received 6.3 billion reais ($1.15 billion) in assets spun off from Lojas Americanas in a deal announced earlier this year, but both Lojas Americanas and Americanas continued trading separately.

According to the firms, the merger and listing currently under discussion would happen prior to a previously planned listing of Lojas Americanas in the United States, which remains under consideration.

The companies said in a securities filing that they saw an “opportunity of a possible corporate reorganization prior to the international listing.”

They said that an analysis of the listing on Novo Mercado is currently underway at an operational level, adding that “there are no decisions yet in this regard.”

According to the filing, the move would require approval from the management and shareholders of both companies.

($1 = 5.4609 reais) (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Louise Heavens and Jan Harvey)