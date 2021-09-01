Brazil’s Iguatemi proposes reorganization to aid mall growth

Article content

SAO PAULO — Brazilian mall operator Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA said on Wednesday it had proposed a corporate reorganization to allow for faster growth, which would be put to a shareholder vote on Oct. 1.

Under the proposal, private holding company Jereissati Participacoes will incorporate Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers to form a new company listed as Iguatemi S.A.

The Jereissati family, which is the main shareholder in Iguatemi, controls Jereissati Participacoes.