Brazil’s Guedes says political conflict mars economy

Article content BRASILIA — Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday that political conflict is contaminating the economy and overshadowing positive news on economic growth and the prospect of a much smaller primary budget deficit next year. Guedes spoke to investors as the country’s political climate became even more tense after far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s request to the Senate https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazils-bolsonaro-asks-senate-impeach-supreme-court-justice-2021-08-20 on Friday to impeach a Supreme Court judge. Critics have accused Bolsonaro of sowing doubts about Brazil’s voting system so he can question next year’s election results if he loses.

Article content The political clashes are worsening, Guedes said. “There is much political noise – it is understandable, but it has to be reduced,” Guedes said. Guedes also said the budget deficit would drop to 0.3% of GDP in 2022, compared to 1.7% this year. Earlier, Special Treasury and Budget Secretary Bruno Funchal, speaking on the legal news website Jota, said there was room to revise down the 2022 primary budget deficit, currently targeted at 170 billion reais. Brazil can expect to see a budget surplus in 2023 as the economy begins to grow again, recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Funchal said. But Funchal said fiscal uncertainty has been causing market turbulence in the past few weeks, with the real currency weakening against the dollar, as investors worry about the public debt and court-ordered payments the government owes.