Brazil’s Embraer delivers 30 jets in Q3, sees $16.8 bln backlog

SAO PAULO — Brazilian planemaker Embraer delivered 30 jets in the third quarter, up 7.1% from a year earlier but down 11.7% from the previous quarter, it said on Thursday, adding the deliveries comprised nine commercial planes and 21 executive jets.

Embraer also said in a securities filing that its firm order backlog totaled $16.8 billion in Sept. 30, up from $15.1 billion in the same period of 2020 and $15.9 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

According to the Brazilian company, its commercial aircraft deliveries were down five units from the previous quarter, while executive aircraft deliveries rose by one unit.