Brazil’s Eletrobras preselects banks for follow-on share offering By Reuters

Brazil's Eletrobras preselects banks for follow-on share offering

Matilda Colman
FILE PHOTO: Power lines connecting pylons of high-tension electricity are seen during sunrise near Brasilia, Brazil August 29, 2018.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian state-run power company Eletrobras has preselected Bank of America (NYSE:), BTG Pactual, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), Itau BBA and XP (NASDAQ:) Investimentos as lead managers of a follow-on share offering, a securities filing showed on Thursday.

The share offering is expected to dilute the state’s stake in Eletrobras to at least 45%. The government hopes to raise 50 billion reais ($8.86 billion) with the transaction, which should happen in early 2022.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, said the hiring process is ongoing and final approval is pending.

On Friday, the company said it has preselected the banks to be bookrunners for the share offering: Bradesco BBI, Caixa Economica Federal, Citi, Credit Suisse (SIX:), JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) and Safra.

($1 = 5.6459 reais)

