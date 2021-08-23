Brazil’s Cosan to make iron-ore mining debut

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content SAO PAULO — Brazilian energy group Cosan SA has decided to enter the mining segment in a joint venture with Aura Minerals’ controlling shareholder to explore and transport iron ore, it said in a securities filing on Monday. Cosan said it and a unit of Paulo Brito Group, founder and controlling shareholder of Aura, will co-control the new company, which will be headed by former Vale SA and CSN SA executive Juarez Saliba de Avelar. The move by Cosan comes as iron ore prices reached a record high in the first half of 2021, although they have retreated in recent weeks. nL1N2PU01G