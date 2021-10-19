Brazil’s Copom considered raising interest rate by 125 bps, director says

Article content
BRASILIA — Brazil’s central bank director,
Fabio Kanczuk, said on Tuesday that a 125-basis-point hike in
the country’s interest rate was considered during the last Copom
monetary policy meeting, before the bank decided to raise it by
100 basis points.
According to Kanczuk, Copom members have analyzed forecasts
for Brazil’s 2022 inflation and concluded that it was possible
to reach next year’s inflation target with a 1-percentage-point
hike. Brazil’s benchmark Selic rate currently stands at 6.25%.
“The central bank will not allow inflation to get out of
control by any means,” Kanczuk said during an event hosted by JP
Morgan.
The increasing amount of Brazilian investment going abroad
could result in a weaker real currency, and Brazil would have to
tighten its monetary policy if U.S. stimulus measures ended
sooner than expected, he added.
The Brazilian currency weakened 0.5% on Tuesday to 5.56
against the dollar, over concerns about increases in government
spending on social welfare ahead of next year’s election.
