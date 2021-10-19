Brazil’s Copom considered raising interest rate by 125 bps, director says

BRASILIA — Brazil’s central bank director,

Fabio Kanczuk, said on Tuesday that a 125-basis-point hike in

the country’s interest rate was considered during the last Copom

monetary policy meeting, before the bank decided to raise it by

100 basis points.

According to Kanczuk, Copom members have analyzed forecasts

for Brazil’s 2022 inflation and concluded that it was possible

to reach next year’s inflation target with a 1-percentage-point

hike. Brazil’s benchmark Selic rate currently stands at 6.25%.

“The central bank will not allow inflation to get out of

control by any means,” Kanczuk said during an event hosted by JP

Morgan.

The increasing amount of Brazilian investment going abroad

could result in a weaker real currency, and Brazil would have to

tighten its monetary policy if U.S. stimulus measures ended

sooner than expected, he added.

The Brazilian currency weakened 0.5% on Tuesday to 5.56

against the dollar, over concerns about increases in government

spending on social welfare ahead of next year’s election.

