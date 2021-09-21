Brazil’s BTG Pactual to offer Bitcoin and Ethereum investment options By BTC Peers

© Reuters Brazil’s BTG Pactual to offer Bitcoin and Ethereum investment options



According to local reports, one of Brazil’s leading banks, BTG Pactual, is looking to launch an initiative that will allow customers to trade digital assets directly through a new platform called Mynt.

The product, which is expected to launch in Q1 2022, will include the two leading cryptocurrencies and . It would make Banco BTG Pactual S.A. the first Brazilian bank to offer such services.

The head of digital assets at the organization Andre Portilho confirmed the move. He revealed that the institution intends to add more cryptocurrencies in the future:

At this first moment, we will have the two main assets of the market, but we will include other cryptos for trading over time. We will have a complete platform with blockchain-based assets.

The initiative is not BTG Pactual’s first engagement with the cryptocurrency industry. It previously launched a security token known as ReitBZ back in May.

Meanwhile, a recent survey revealed that almost one in every two Brazilians is interested in cryptocurrencies. However, a lack of knowledge about the industry is stopping them from investing. Consequently, BTG Pactual intends to implement educational functions about digital asset technology on its new platform.

We believe that this, with all the educational content that we are going to develop, will not only distinguish our platform but will also help develop the market.

