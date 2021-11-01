Brazil’s Bolsonaro says Petrobras privatization would be ‘ideal’ as fuel prices rise

He also said he was “unofficially” told that Petroleo Brasileiro SA – as the company is formally known – is expected to raise fuel prices at the refineries again in about 20 days.

“Every bad thing that comes from Petrobras is my fault… I told (Economy Minister) Paulo Guedes that it would be ideal to push for Petrobras’ privatization, but such a process would take more than a year,” Bolsonaro told reporters during a visit to Anguillara Veneta in Italy.

SAO PAULO — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that dealing with high fuel prices is his top priority and he sees privatization of the state-run oil company Petrobras as the “ideal” move.

In a securities filing following Bolsonaro’s remarks, Petrobras repeated that it will maintain its current fuel pricing policy and that price adjustments are made in line with business needs and international price fluctuations.

“Petrobras does not anticipate decisions regarding price adjustments and reinforces that there are no decisions that have been made by its executive pricing committee that the market is not aware of,” it said.

Bolsonaro, who previously opposed privatizing Petrobras because it was too strategic for Brazil’s national interests, has increasingly discussed the move in recent weeks, frustrated that he has been blamed for fuel price increases.

Last week, Petrobras posted third-quarter results that smashed profit and margin estimates less than two hours after Bolsonaro said the company was too profitable.

He once again mentioned Petrobras’ strong results on Monday, saying that he is considering using the company’s dividends to lower diesel prices in the country.

Bolsonaro’s popularity has been falling ahead of next year’s presidential election, largely due to galloping inflation driven by rising fuel and energy prices. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Bill Berkrot and Angus MacSwan)