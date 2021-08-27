Brazil’s 3R Petroleum in talks to buy Petrobras’ Polo Potiguar for over $1 bln

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s Petrobras is in talks with 3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas SA to sell a refinery and dozens of oil fields for more than $1 billion, the company said on Friday, a deal that would prove transformational for 3R if completed. In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-run company is formally known, said 3R presented the best offer in public bidding for the assets in the northeastern state of Rio Grande do Norte, known collectively as Polo Potiguar. For 3R, the completion of the acquisition would more than double the company’s oil production and launch it into the top echelon of Brazil’s independent producers, competing with Enauta Participacoes and PetroRio.