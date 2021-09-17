Brazil’s $1 bln LNG-fueled GNA I power project gets commercial operation green light

Located at Porto do Acu, Rio de Janeiro, the first phase of the project, known as GNA I, involves total investment of $1 billion and has installed power generation capacity of 1.338 gigawatts (GW), which is able to supply power to 6 million households.

BEIJING — Authorities in Brazil have approved commercial operations of the first phase of Gas Natural Acu’s (GNA) gas-fired power plant, the project’s second largest shareholder, China’s State Power Investment Corp (SPIC), said on Friday.

Construction of the second phase of the project, which is designed to have 1.681 GW installed capacity, is scheduled to begin in November, making the project the largest liquefied natural gas (LNG)-to-power complex in Latin America, SPIC said in a statement.

The project is jointly developed by GNA, a Brazilian joint venture between BP, Siemens and Prumo Logistica, and China’s SPIC, which acquired a 33% stake in August last year.

The plant will eventually have the capacity to generate 6.4 GW of power. It is due to be completed in four phases.

It will include an LNG-to power thermoelectric plant, an LNG terminal, where an FSRU, a floating vessel with capacity to store and regasify up to 21 million cubic meters each day, is moored, as well as a substation and a transmission line of 48 km.

With GNA I entering commercial operations, SPIC’s controllable power generation capacity in Brazil reached 2.21 GW, the company said in the statement. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh Editing by Robert Birsel)