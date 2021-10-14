Brazilian real, Peru’s sol light up gloomy Latam FX

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Author of the article:

Reuters

Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew

Publishing date:

Oct 14, 2021  •  10 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation

Brazil’s real was supported by central

bank intervention and upbeat economic data on Thursday, while

Peru’s sol jumped more than 1% in a winning streak spurred by a

more moderate shift in left wing President Pedro Castillo’s

government.

Most other Latin American currencies weakened against the

dollar after as U.S. economic data fed bets on early tapering by

the Federal Reserve.

Chile’s peso slumped 1.3%, moving closer towards

five-month lows hit earlier this week. The currency reversed

strong session gains made after the central bank overnight hiked

rates by a more-than-expected 125 basis points to 2.75%, amid

rising inflation.

“We stick to our view that (Chile’s) policy rate will likely

peak at 6.00% in 1H22… (but) the evolution of idiosyncratic

risks will be key to assess how much tightening will be

necessary,” strategists at Citi said.

“We think politics will remain the driver for the CLP and

expect overall weakness into the election.”

Chile heads to the polls later in November. The opposition

on Wednesday launched impeachment proceedings against President

Sebastian Pinera after some details in the Pandora Papers leak.

Peru’s sol hit over 11-week highs, extending gains to

a sixth straight session – its longest winning streak since

2019. It has gained about 5.5% over the six days.

The streak started after Mirtha Vasquez was appointed as

prime minister, replacing far-left Guido Bellido whose brash

style had rattled investors. Some other ministers were also

replaced with more moderate officials.

But the moves did not go down well with his party. The

ruling Marxist-leaning party Peru Libre on Thursday said it will

withdraw support for the government in the Congress which is

dominated by the opposition.

The sol is down around 7.6% for year, having slumped since

the surprise lead and election win for Castillo. It is about 8%

away from 2021 peaks hit in early April.

In Brazil, the real rose 0.4%. After selling $1

billion worth of currency swaps in a surprise auction on

Wednesday, the bank said it would hold another sale on Thursday,

attempting to lift the currency from near six-month lows.

Data on Thursday showed Brazil’s services activity grew

16.7% in August from last year, indicating some resilience in

the economy.

Latin America’s largest economy and most emerging markets

are under threat from heightened inflation, especially with

energy prices on the rise.

Minutes from the Mexican central bank’s previous meeting

showed worries about inflation remaining strongly above target,

while Argentina’s inflation rate spiked back up to a

higher-than-expected 3.5% in September after months of declines.

Fitch on Thursday affirmed Argentina at ‘CCC’ in junk grade.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1268.28 0.64

MSCI LatAm 2244.78 0.73

Brazil Bovespa 113335.64 -0.11

Mexico IPC 52168.09 0.69

Chile IPSA 3996.48 -0.25

Argentina MerVal 80066.95 2.09

Colombia COLCAP 1414.29 1.44

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.5174 0.36

Mexico peso 20.5540 -0.03

Chile peso 825 -1.14

Colombia peso 3759.5 -0.58

Peru sol 3.918 1.21

Argentina peso 99.1500 -0.02

(interbank)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Giles Elgood and

Alistair Bell)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR