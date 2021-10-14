Brazilian real, Peru’s sol light up gloomy Latam FX

Article content
Brazil’s real was supported by central
bank intervention and upbeat economic data on Thursday, while
Peru’s sol jumped more than 1% in a winning streak spurred by a
more moderate shift in left wing President Pedro Castillo’s
government.
Most other Latin American currencies weakened against the
dollar after as U.S. economic data fed bets on early tapering by
the Federal Reserve.
Chile’s peso slumped 1.3%, moving closer towards
five-month lows hit earlier this week. The currency reversed
Article content
strong session gains made after the central bank overnight hiked
rates by a more-than-expected 125 basis points to 2.75%, amid
rising inflation.
“We stick to our view that (Chile’s) policy rate will likely
peak at 6.00% in 1H22… (but) the evolution of idiosyncratic
risks will be key to assess how much tightening will be
necessary,” strategists at Citi said.
“We think politics will remain the driver for the CLP and
expect overall weakness into the election.”
Chile heads to the polls later in November. The opposition
on Wednesday launched impeachment proceedings against President
Sebastian Pinera after some details in the Pandora Papers leak.
Peru’s sol hit over 11-week highs, extending gains to
a sixth straight session – its longest winning streak since
Article content
2019. It has gained about 5.5% over the six days.
The streak started after Mirtha Vasquez was appointed as
prime minister, replacing far-left Guido Bellido whose brash
style had rattled investors. Some other ministers were also
replaced with more moderate officials.
But the moves did not go down well with his party. The
ruling Marxist-leaning party Peru Libre on Thursday said it will
withdraw support for the government in the Congress which is
dominated by the opposition.
The sol is down around 7.6% for year, having slumped since
the surprise lead and election win for Castillo. It is about 8%
away from 2021 peaks hit in early April.
In Brazil, the real rose 0.4%. After selling $1
billion worth of currency swaps in a surprise auction on
Article content
Wednesday, the bank said it would hold another sale on Thursday,
attempting to lift the currency from near six-month lows.
Data on Thursday showed Brazil’s services activity grew
16.7% in August from last year, indicating some resilience in
the economy.
Latin America’s largest economy and most emerging markets
are under threat from heightened inflation, especially with
energy prices on the rise.
Minutes from the Mexican central bank’s previous meeting
showed worries about inflation remaining strongly above target,
while Argentina’s inflation rate spiked back up to a
higher-than-expected 3.5% in September after months of declines.
Fitch on Thursday affirmed Argentina at ‘CCC’ in junk grade.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
Stock indexes Latest Daily %
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1268.28 0.64
MSCI LatAm 2244.78 0.73
Brazil Bovespa 113335.64 -0.11
Mexico IPC 52168.09 0.69
Chile IPSA 3996.48 -0.25
Argentina MerVal 80066.95 2.09
Colombia COLCAP 1414.29 1.44
Currencies Latest Daily %
change
Brazil real 5.5174 0.36
Mexico peso 20.5540 -0.03
Chile peso 825 -1.14
Colombia peso 3759.5 -0.58
Peru sol 3.918 1.21
Argentina peso 99.1500 -0.02
(interbank)
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Giles Elgood and
Alistair Bell)
