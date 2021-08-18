Brazilian real bucks gains among Latam currencies

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Most Latin American currencies firmed on Wednesday as the dollar steadied ahead of minutes of the U.S. Federal reserve’s July meeting, while Brazil’s real was hit by political tensions. Brazil’s real slumped 0.9%, hitting three-month lows. With elections due next year and President Jair Bolsonaro’s popularity plunging amid allegations of corruption and his handling of the pandemic, analysts were concerned about the actions he might take. “Our concerns center around President Bolsonaro attempting

Article content to rally support for his re-election, and in-turn, potentially implementing policies that place Brazil’s fiscal and debt trajectory on a more unsustainable path,” said Brendan McKenna, economist and currency strategist at Wells Fargo Securities. “Given these rising fiscal and political risks, we expect the Brazilian real to come under renewed pressure next year.” Meanwhile with the dollar trading sideways and oil prices recovering, Colombia’s peso rose 0.3%. {O/R} Investors will be looking for insights into the Federal Reserve’s debate over when to end its pandemic-era emergency programs from the minutes due at 2.00 p.m. ET. Massive stimulus from major central banks to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic have helped

Article content inflows into riskier assets. Tapering of those measures could have a negative impact on emerging market assets, although analysts say the possibility of a crisis is low as economies and markets are better prepared. Chile’s peso led gains in the region, up 0.4%, snapping a four-day losing streak after data showed economic growth rose 1% from April to June compared to the first quarter. The data set prompted economists at Capital Economics to raise Chile’s 2021 GDP growth forecast to 10% from 9% previously. “We also expect that the central bank’s tightening cycle will be more aggressive, with the policy rate set to rise to 1.50% by end-2021.” Peru’s sol rose, erasing early losses made on copper production worries.

Article content In a blow to President Pedro Castillo’s newly formed cabinet, Peru’s foreign minister, Hector Bejar, resigned on Tuesday amid outrage over remarks he made before taking office about a rebel group that killed tens of thousands of people. His resignation comes days ahead of a confidence vote on the cabinet, usually within 30 days since the cabinet is announced. Stocks in Brazil slipped 1% as miners and energy companies tracked falling commodity prices. Colombian shares jumped 1.5% to hit a four-month high, extending gains to a seventh straight session. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1438 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1259.36 0.29 MSCI LatAm 2402.99 -1.38 Brazil Bovespa 116677.10 -1.04 Mexico IPC 51769.13 0.37 Chile IPSA 4327.69 0.16 Argentina MerVal 67629.32 -0.544 Colombia COLCAP 1320.61 1.45 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3161 -0.91 Mexico peso 20.020 -0.01 Chile peso 786.3 0.43 Colombia peso 3866.2 0.25 Peru sol 4.0907 0.21 Argentina peso 97.2600 -0.01 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

