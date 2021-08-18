Brazilian real bucks gains among Latam currencies

Most Latin American currencies firmed on

Wednesday as the dollar steadied ahead of minutes of the U.S.

Federal reserve’s July meeting, while Brazil’s real was hit by

political tensions.

Brazil’s real slumped 0.9%, hitting

three-month lows.

With elections due next year and President Jair Bolsonaro’s

popularity plunging amid allegations of corruption and his

handling of the pandemic, analysts were concerned about the

actions he might take.

“Our concerns center around President Bolsonaro attempting

to rally support for his re-election, and in-turn, potentially

implementing policies that place Brazil’s fiscal and debt

trajectory on a more unsustainable path,” said Brendan McKenna,

economist and currency strategist at Wells Fargo Securities.

“Given these rising fiscal and political risks, we expect

the Brazilian real to come under renewed pressure next year.”

Meanwhile with the dollar trading sideways and oil prices

recovering, Colombia’s peso rose 0.3%. {O/R}

Investors will be looking for insights into the Federal

Reserve’s debate over when to end its pandemic-era emergency

programs from the minutes due at 2.00 p.m. ET.

Massive stimulus from major central banks to combat the

economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic have helped

inflows into riskier assets. Tapering of those measures could

have a negative impact on emerging market assets, although

analysts say the possibility of a crisis is low as economies and

markets are better prepared.

Chile’s peso led gains in the region, up 0.4%,

snapping a four-day losing streak after data showed economic

growth rose 1% from April to June compared to the first quarter.

The data set prompted economists at Capital Economics to

raise Chile’s 2021 GDP growth forecast to 10% from 9%

previously.

“We also expect that the central bank’s tightening cycle

will be more aggressive, with the policy rate set to rise to

1.50% by end-2021.”

Peru’s sol rose, erasing early losses made on copper

production worries.

In a blow to President Pedro Castillo’s newly formed

cabinet, Peru’s foreign minister, Hector Bejar, resigned on

Tuesday amid outrage over remarks he made before taking office

about a rebel group that killed tens of thousands of people.

His resignation comes days ahead of a confidence vote on the

cabinet, usually within 30 days since the cabinet is announced.

Stocks in Brazil slipped 1% as miners and energy

companies tracked falling commodity prices.

Colombian shares jumped 1.5% to hit a four-month

high, extending gains to a seventh straight session.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1438 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1259.36 0.29

MSCI LatAm 2402.99 -1.38

Brazil Bovespa 116677.10 -1.04

Mexico IPC 51769.13 0.37

Chile IPSA 4327.69 0.16

Argentina MerVal 67629.32 -0.544

Colombia COLCAP 1320.61 1.45

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.3161 -0.91

Mexico peso 20.020 -0.01

Chile peso 786.3 0.43

Colombia peso 3866.2 0.25

Peru sol 4.0907 0.21

Argentina peso 97.2600 -0.01

(interbank)

