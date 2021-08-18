Brazilian real bucks gains among Latam currencies

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Most Latin American currencies firmed on
Wednesday as the dollar steadied ahead of minutes of the U.S.
Federal reserve’s July meeting, while Brazil’s real was hit by
political tensions.
Brazil’s real slumped 0.9%, hitting
three-month lows.
With elections due next year and President Jair Bolsonaro’s
popularity plunging amid allegations of corruption and his
handling of the pandemic, analysts were concerned about the
actions he might take.
“Our concerns center around President Bolsonaro attempting
to rally support for his re-election, and in-turn, potentially
implementing policies that place Brazil’s fiscal and debt
trajectory on a more unsustainable path,” said Brendan McKenna,
economist and currency strategist at Wells Fargo Securities.
“Given these rising fiscal and political risks, we expect
the Brazilian real to come under renewed pressure next year.”
Meanwhile with the dollar trading sideways and oil prices
recovering, Colombia’s peso rose 0.3%. {O/R}
Investors will be looking for insights into the Federal
Reserve’s debate over when to end its pandemic-era emergency
programs from the minutes due at 2.00 p.m. ET.
Massive stimulus from major central banks to combat the
economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic have helped
inflows into riskier assets. Tapering of those measures could
have a negative impact on emerging market assets, although
analysts say the possibility of a crisis is low as economies and
markets are better prepared.
Chile’s peso led gains in the region, up 0.4%,
snapping a four-day losing streak after data showed economic
growth rose 1% from April to June compared to the first quarter.
The data set prompted economists at Capital Economics to
raise Chile’s 2021 GDP growth forecast to 10% from 9%
previously.
“We also expect that the central bank’s tightening cycle
will be more aggressive, with the policy rate set to rise to
1.50% by end-2021.”
Peru’s sol rose, erasing early losses made on copper
production worries.
In a blow to President Pedro Castillo’s newly formed
cabinet, Peru’s foreign minister, Hector Bejar, resigned on
Tuesday amid outrage over remarks he made before taking office
about a rebel group that killed tens of thousands of people.
His resignation comes days ahead of a confidence vote on the
cabinet, usually within 30 days since the cabinet is announced.
Stocks in Brazil slipped 1% as miners and energy
companies tracked falling commodity prices.
Colombian shares jumped 1.5% to hit a four-month
high, extending gains to a seventh straight session.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1438 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily %
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1259.36 0.29
MSCI LatAm 2402.99 -1.38
Brazil Bovespa 116677.10 -1.04
Mexico IPC 51769.13 0.37
Chile IPSA 4327.69 0.16
Argentina MerVal 67629.32 -0.544
Colombia COLCAP 1320.61 1.45
Currencies Latest Daily %
change
Brazil real 5.3161 -0.91
Mexico peso 20.020 -0.01
Chile peso 786.3 0.43
Colombia peso 3866.2 0.25
Peru sol 4.0907 0.21
Argentina peso 97.2600 -0.01
(interbank)
(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Medha Singh in Bengaluru;
Editing by Bernadette Baum)
