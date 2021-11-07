Brazilian federal deputy proposes crypto payment option for workers By Cointelegraph

Federal Deputy Luizão Goulart, a Brazilian congressman, proposed a bill to legalize crypto payments as a mode of payment for public and private sector workers.
Goulart’s proposal seeks a new law that allows all Brazilian workers to have an option to request employers for remuneration in cryptocurrencies. However, the bill warrants crypto payments to be made only after selling a mutual agreement between the workers and the employer. According to the translated version of the bill:
