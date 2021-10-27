Brazilian beef shipments sent to China after embargo were blocked on arrival – sources

Article content Shipments of Brazilian beef have been stopped from entering China due to an embargo in place since two cases of mad cow disease were reported in the South American nation in early September, frustrating exporters who had hoped shipments certified before the embargo would be free to pass. Industry sources and analysts told Reuters the continuing embargo, which came into place on Sept. 4, risks forcing shipments that are already arriving in China to be redirected to markets such as Iran and Vietnam.

Article content The shipments are arriving at Chinese ports despite the embargo partly because exporters had expected it to only last about 15 days, the time a similar suspension lasted in 2019. But this embargo has lasted longer – now over 50 days. The suspension mechanism is part of an animal health pact agreed between China and Brazil and is designed to allow Beijing time to take stock of the problem. It is up to China to decide when to begin importing again. The suspension is a major blow for Brazilian farmers and meatpackers with China and Hong Kong buying more than half of Brazil’s beef exports. The cases were identified in meat plants in the states of Mato Grosso and Minas Gerais. Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry has described them as “atypical” mad cow disease, which develops spontaneously and is not related to eating contaminated foods.