Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

BRASILIA — Brazil Special Treasury and Budget Secretary Bruno Funchal said on Friday that Brazil can expect to see a budget surplus in 2023 as the economy begins to grow again, recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

But he said fiscal uncertainty has been causing market turbulence in the last few weeks, when the real currency has weakened against the dollar, as investors worry about the public debt and court-ordered payments the government owes.

Funchal said any increase in these liabilities is now the main challenge facing the Treasury, one that will hurt spending on social welfare programs and other government policies if it is not dealt with.