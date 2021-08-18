Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

BRASILIA — Brazil will hold a spectrum auction in October at the latest for fifth generation (5G) mobile technology, Communications Minister Fabio Faria said on Wednesday after the federal audit court (TCU) approved the tender with reservations.

A majority of the court approved the tender but one judge asked for 30 days to study terms concerning the government’s plan for a stand-alone network. The auction is expected to raise about 45 billion reais ($8.3 billion).

($1 = 5.3827 reais)