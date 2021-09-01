Brazil Supreme Court weighs landmark case on indigenous land rights

Article content BRASILIA — Brazil’s Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments for and against a cut-off date for land claims that indigenous people say are vital for their survival, while the government advocated for legal certainty for farmers in the agricultural powerhouse. The top court weighed whether a state government applied an overly narrow interpretation of indigenous rights by only recognizing tribal lands occupied by native communities at the time Brazil’s constitution was ratified in 1988.

Article content The case is expected to drag out for days and set a precedent that would affect hundreds of native land claims https://reut.rs/3zcZ00Q. Indigenous people danced and chanted outside the court as they anxiously watched the proceedings https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/yanomami-shaman-sees-tough-times-ahead-brazils-indigenous-2021-08-31 on an outdoor screen. A lawyer for the largest indigenous umbrella organization APIB, Luiz Eloy Amado of the Terena people, said the rule was unconstitutional because there was no timeframe in the 1988 Constitution, which guaranteed the right to ancestral lands. “The land question is fundamental for Brazil’s indigenous people,” Amado told the court. He added that some 800 claims, a quarter of which are in the final stages of recognition, would be stalled if the 1988 deadline was not rejected by the court.