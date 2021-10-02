Home Business Brazil Stock Exchange wants to provide oracles for digital real By Cointelegraph

Brazil Stock Exchange (B3), one of the world’s few exchanges trading (BTC) exchange-traded funds, is exploring ways to provide data inputs for the country’s central bank digital currency, or CBDC.

Luis Kondic, managing director of listed products and data at B3, claimed that the stock exchange is considering providing oracles to bridge external data with Brazil’s projected CBDC, the digital real. The executive provided his remarks at a CBDC-related online event hosted by the Central Bank of Brazil on Thursday, Cointelegraph Brasil reported.