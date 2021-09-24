Brazil sets 5G mobile auction for Nov 4, expects to raise $1.9 bln

Article content

SAO PAULO — Brazil’s government has scheduled an auction of fifth generation (5G) mobile spectrum for Nov. 4, with expectations that it will raise around 10 billion reais ($1.87 billion) based on the minimum bids allowed, government officials said on Friday.

The winning bidders will be required to invest about 40 billion reais in 5G infrastructure, the government predicts, with the level of capital expenditures also considered as part of the bid value.

Among the obligations for auction winners, they must bring high-speed internet to thousands of schools to building 4G infrastructure along roadways.