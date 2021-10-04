Brazil Set To Adopt Bitcoin As Its Legal Tender By CoinQuora

- Brazil prepares to adopt as a legal tender.
- The bill to regulate Bitcoin will soon head to the plenary of the Chamber in a few days.
The debate for a digital asset adoption in Brazil started a few years back. Today, the Brazilian government is on the verge of finalizing plans with the aid of the Central Bank. Brazil’s Federal Deputy, Aurero Ribeiro has noted in an interview that Brazilians will soon be able to buy houses, cars, and even McDonald’s with Bitcoin after the approval of its law. According to him, this will soon happen.
Brazil is introducing a bill to make #Bitcoin legal tender.It is the 9th largest economy in the world! Bigly!
