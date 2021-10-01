Brazil posts $4.3 bln trade surplus for September, revises down 2021 balance – ministry

Article content

BRASILIA — Brazil posted a $4.32 billion trade surplus in September, with exports totaling $24.28 billion and imports at $19.96 billion, the economy ministry said.

The ministry revised down the trade surplus expected this year to $70.9 billion from $105.3 billion forecast in July. The revised forecast for total exports this year is $281 billion, down from $307.5 billion predicted in July, and total imports are now expected to be 210 billion, up from 202.2 billion forecast in July.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)