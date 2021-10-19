Brazil oil regulator ANP sees no fuel shortages at the moment

Article content

BRASILIA — Brazil’s oil industry regulator ANP said on Tuesday there are no signs of fuel shortages on the domestic market at the moment, responding to fears among fuel distributors that state-run oil company Petrobras may fail to meet demand.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities fling late on Monday it will not be able to meet “atypical demand” from distributors in November that has surpassed its production capacity. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira Editing by Chris Reese)