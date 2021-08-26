Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s National Monetary Council (CMN) on Thursday authorized the country’s central bank to extend a $60 billion swap line with the U.S. Federal Reserve bank until the end of this year.

The credit line is designed to provide Brazil’s central bank with an option for dollar liquidity and shield itself from volatility relating to the coronavirus pandemic. The extension will run until Dec. 31 of this year, the CMN said. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)