Brazil miner Vale says spin-off of base metals unit no longer planned

Article content

The chief executive of Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said on Thursday the company has stopped looking into a spin-off for its base metal division, a longstanding plan of the company.

“We are not talking about a spin off yet. The problem here is the size of the business,” said Eduardo Bartolometo, Vale’s Chief Executive Officer as part of the Financial Times’ Mining Summit.

The remarks appear to walk back a longstanding plan to sell the unit, that was still being considered as recently as April of this year. Still, the plan had first been developed in 2014, postponed to 2015, and then the idea was temporarily abandoned.