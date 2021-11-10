Brazil lower house passes new government spending rules

Article content

BRASILIA — Brazil’s lower house of Congress passed a constitutional amendment on Tuesday that will allow President Jair Bolsonaro to spend an additional 92 billion reais ($16.5 billion) next year, allowing him to double welfare spending ahead of elections.

The chamber voted 323-172 in a second vote required for changes to the constitution and the measure now advances to the Senate. The amendment, which staggers the government’s court-ordered payments temporarily, has rattled financial markets worried that increased spending will deepen the budget deficit. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)