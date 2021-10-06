Brazil house speaker says house will vote on fuel tax proposal next week

Article content

BRASILIA — Brazil’s lower house will vote on a proposal to fix a state tax rate on gasoline and diesel next week, speaker Arthur Lira said on Tuesday, adding that the plan hoped to reduce the impact on consumers of rising fuel prices.

Speaking to reporters, Lira said the project sought to stabilize the so-called ICMS state tax rate on fuel by fixing it annually according to the average of the two previous years.

ICMS is a tax on sales and services and applies to the movement of goods, transportation, communication services and other supplies. Currently it is set every 15 days, making it fluctuate regularly.