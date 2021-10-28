Brazil economy seen worst G20 performer next year, recession fears mount

Article content BUENOS AIRES/BENGALURU — Brazil’s economy is unraveling quickly and is set to become the worst performer among the world’s top 20 next year, with some risks of recession on the horizon in the election-bound country, a Reuters poll showed. Latin America’s largest economy is going through a messy recovery from the coronavirus pandemic’s impact, despite a pickup in gross domestic product growth to an expected 5.1% rate in 2021, the highest in a decade. Inflation has shot up to more than 10%, the fastest since a political crisis five years ago, while unemployment remains close to record high levels.

Article content New deficit-boosting plans have shaken domestic markets, and the most aggressive rate-hiking cycle in the world that has already taken Brazil’s base rate 5.75 percentage points higher this year is chilling economic activity. Under such a negative dynamic, “the country is at risk of suffering a recession in 2022 … the risks are definitely skewed to the downside,” Olga Yangol, CA-CIB head of EM research and strategy, Americas, said. Brazilian growth will slow to 1.6% in 2022 from 5.1% in 2021, the weakest among the Group of 20 leading economies, according to analysis of the latest quarterly Reuters global economic poll. The expected rate is even below 2.3% for neighbor Argentina, a country gripped by economic crisis, according to the median estimate of 36 forecasts in the Oct. 18-25 survey.

Article content Economists blame President Jair Bolsonaro’s loss of budget discipline before the Oct. 2022 general election. Opposed to this view that he is spending too much, ex President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/lula-keen-debate-bolsonaro-rebuilding-brazil-2022-campaign-2021-10-08 – who has a solid lead in vote polls – wants a bigger role for the state. Bolsonaro vowed this month to more than double payouts from the country’s main welfare program. In itself, the decision involves relatively small extra outlays, but is enough to breach strict fiscal rules officials had held sacrosanct. The prospect of additional economic problems comes at a time of exacerbated political tensions in Brazil. Bolsonaro faces declining approval ratings and a Senate inquiry calling for criminal charges over his handling of COVID-19.

Article content “Higher interest rates, taken together with high inflation, falling confidence, and lower commodity prices, means that one or two quarters of contraction are a clear possibility,” William Jackson, chief EM economist at Capital Economics, said. MORE TIGHTENING AHEAD In the latest attempt to temper Brazil’s inflation prospects, the central bank hiked https://www.reuters.com/article/brazil-economy-rates/update-1-brazil-central-bank-makes-more-aggressive-interest-rate-hike-on-fiscal-fears-idUSL1N2RN3A9 its key interest rate by 150 basis points on Wednesday, taking it to 7.75%. And the tightening campaign still has legs. “If current conditions persist, and the fiscal regime finally changes, we think that interest rates will be increased to at least 11.50% by late Q1,” Andres Abadia, chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said.

Article content Asked on the risks to their economic forecasts, 72%, or 13 of 18 respondents, said it was more to the downside, and roughly the same pool said their inflation forecasts were skewed more to the upside. A similar mix of rising consumer prices, monetary stringency and political strains is also affecting Mexico’s economy, although to a lesser degree, with analysts actually improving slightly their growth estimates. Mexican GDP is expected to increase 6.1% this year and 3.0% in 2022, compared with median forecasts of 5.9% and 2.9% in July’s poll. Still, some indicators are starting to show “bad news,” according to government officials. Economic activity expanded 4.3% year-on-year in August, well below the median estimate of 6.4% in a Reuters Poll. The industrial sector was affected by disruptions in value chains and input scarcity, Scotiabank analysts wrote in a report. Investment in manufacturing could remain weaker than expected, below pre-pandemic levels, leading to a “modest recovery in economic activity for the remainder of the year,” the bank added. (For other stories from the Reuters global economic poll: ) (Reporting and polling by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires and Tushar Goenka in Bengaluru; Additional polling by Sujith Pai; Editing by Ross Finley and David Holmes)

