Brazil Economists See Higher Key Rate and Slower Growth in 2022

(Bloomberg) — Brazil analysts raised their benchmark interest rate forecast for 2022 and lowered their growth expectations, as political uncertainty and high inflation weigh on the economic outlook.

The central bank will lift the Selic to 7.75% at the end of 2022, above the prior estimate of 7.50%, according to a central bank survey published on Monday. Analysts cut their economic growth forecast for next year to 1.93% from 2%.

President Jair Bolsonaro has stepped up his criticism of institutions including the Supreme Court, adding to political tensions. Meanwhile, annual inflation hit 9.30% in mid-August as severe drought pressures electricity costs. Last week the government increased energy rates, prompting many economists to raise their consumer price estimates for this year, and, in some cases, for 2022.