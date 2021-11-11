Brazil clears GMO wheat flour from Argentina, but sales may be slow

Article content
SAO PAULO/BUENOS AIRES — Brazil on Thursday cleared imports of flour from Argentina made with genetically modified wheat, although sales of the new variety may be slow given uncertainty about broader acceptance.
Brazil’s biosecurity agency CTNBio said its unanimous decision, the first of its kind in the world, applied only to wheat flour, after Brazilian millers threatened to boycott Argentine grains.
“The decision was by a technical agency, but it is important to see what the Brazilian market wants. It looks like consumers in Brazil do not want GMO wheat,” said Gustavo Idigoras, head of Argentina’s CIARA-CEC chamber of grains exporters.
Article content
Just a fraction of Argentine farms have tried out the wheat variety resistant to drought and the common herbicide ammonium glufosinate developed by Bioceres SA, whose partner Tropical Melhoramento Genético filed the request with CTNBio.
A source at Bioceres said it would seek approval from other key markets before looking to market the GMO wheat commercially.
Some 55,000 hectares in Argentina have been planted with the GMO wheat on a experimental basis, company disclosures show.
Flour millers in Brazil, who buy about half of Argentina’s wheat exports, threatened to stop buying from their southern neighbors entirely if CTNBio approved the GMO wheat.
Wary of that stigma, Argentine grains exporters have asked the government to identify which farmers are growing the GMO wheat so they could stop buying from those areas.
Article content
Santiago del Solar, who grows wheat in the bread-basket Argentine province of Buenos Aires, said the ultimate decision remains in the hands of Brazilian millers and consumers.
“It’s fine that the regulators said yes, but we sell wheat to the milling industry and consumers. If they don’t accept GMO wheat, we still have a big, big problem.”
Argentina exported a total of 8.424 million tonnes of wheat through Oct. 19 this year, with some 49.6% going to Brazil, which relies on its southerly neighbor for most of its wheat imports.
Argentine farmer Francisco Santillan, who also grows wheat in the province of Buenos Aires, said he will wait to see if other countries approve imports of the wheat variety before he starts planting it.
“I think the reasonable thing to do, no matter how much Brazil accepts it, is to wait a year to see how the issue evolves in other countries that buy wheat from us.”
(Reporting by Ana Mano in Sao Paulo, Hugh Bronstein and Maximilian Heath in Buenos Aires; Editing by Brad Haynes and Jan Harvey)