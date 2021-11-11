Brazil clears GMO wheat flour from Argentina, but sales may be slow

Article content SAO PAULO/BUENOS AIRES — Brazil on Thursday cleared imports of flour from Argentina made with genetically modified wheat, although sales of the new variety may be slow given uncertainty about broader acceptance. Brazil’s biosecurity agency CTNBio said its unanimous decision, the first of its kind in the world, applied only to wheat flour, after Brazilian millers threatened to boycott Argentine grains. “The decision was by a technical agency, but it is important to see what the Brazilian market wants. It looks like consumers in Brazil do not want GMO wheat,” said Gustavo Idigoras, head of Argentina’s CIARA-CEC chamber of grains exporters.

Just a fraction of Argentine farms have tried out the wheat variety resistant to drought and the common herbicide ammonium glufosinate developed by Bioceres SA, whose partner Tropical Melhoramento Genético filed the request with CTNBio. A source at Bioceres said it would seek approval from other key markets before looking to market the GMO wheat commercially. Some 55,000 hectares in Argentina have been planted with the GMO wheat on a experimental basis, company disclosures show. Flour millers in Brazil, who buy about half of Argentina's wheat exports, threatened to stop buying from their southern neighbors entirely if CTNBio approved the GMO wheat. Wary of that stigma, Argentine grains exporters have asked the government to identify which farmers are growing the GMO wheat so they could stop buying from those areas.