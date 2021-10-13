Brazil central bank sells $1 bln in surprise FX swap auction

Article content

SAO PAULO — Brazil’s central bank sold $1 billion worth of currency swaps in a surprise auction on Wednesday afternoon, and said later it would hold another sale on Thursday, seeking to boost the local currency from nearly six-month lows.

The central bank said it sold all 20,000 foreign exchange swap contracts offered in a nonscheduled auction – double the volume offered in the bank’s previous surprise auction on Sept. 30.

The sale had an immediate impact on the real, which reversed losses to trade up around 0.5% at 5.51 reais to the dollar.