Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

BRASILIA — Brazil’s central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday that worsening inflation expectations were “obviously a concern,” with global trends and a local drought likely to keep pressuring prices over the coming months.

Speaking at the Expert XP event, he said the market’s rise in inflation expectations for 2022 was not in line with the bank’s projections, and it was a concern that analyst’s views on 2022 prices were less bullish than the bank’s. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)