Brazil audit court judge recommends lifting spending cap for post-pandemic recovery

Table of Contents Article content

Article content

Article content

Article content Article content BRASILIA — Brazil’s government should be allowed to set aside a constitutional spending ceiling temporarily so it can spend its way out of the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, a judge on the federal audit court (TCU) told Reuters. Augusto Nardes, whose review of spending under former President Dilma Rousseff found she broke a fiscal responsibility law, leading to her impeachment in 2016, said the current crisis is so bad that Congress should change a government spending cap.

Article content “Brazil is living through a social war caused by the pandemic, and Congress should reach a national pact lasting a minimum of three years to restore economic growth,” Nardes said in an interview late on Thursday. His comments add to a growing chorus in Brasilia calling for fewer restrictions on government spending, even among those who once held the line on fiscal discipline. The shift has rattled markets nL1N2RH29S, led Treasury officials to quit https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazil-stocks-currency-plunge-rate-futures-rise-fiscal-fears-2021-10-21 and forced the central bank to step up https://www.reuters.com/article/brazil-economy-rates/update-2-brazil-fiscal-fears-spur-more-aggressive-150-bps-interest-rate-hike-idUSL1N2RN3A9 the world’s most aggressive tightening cycle.

Article content Rousseff’s successor amended the constitution to cap annual spending growth at the rate of inflation. However, after the Brazilian economy shrank 4.1% last year, President Jair Bolsonaro’s government is scrambling to find a way to fund more cash payments to 17 million families hit by the pandemic. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes suggested https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/bolsonaro-says-new-welfare-program-respect-brazil-spending-cap-2021-10-20 a loosening of the spending ceiling, and allies in Congress have proposed legislation to allow nearly 100 billion reais ($17.7 billion) of additional spending next year. “The spending ceiling law cannot be maintained in this social war, but it is up to Congress to decide,” Nardes said.