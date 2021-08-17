Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

BRASILIA — Brazil’s National Monetary Council, Brazil’s top financial policy-making authority, said on Tuesday it has approved 1.3 billion reais ($245.5 million) in funds to support coffee growers hit by severe frosts.

The frosts and the worst drought in almost a century have hurt coffee plantations and other crops, including corn and sugar cane.

($1 = 5.2948 reais) (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chris Reese)