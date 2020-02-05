Brazil appoints a former missionary to lead the agency that protects isolated tribes

The appointment arrives in the middle broader concerns about the future of indigenous communities in Brazil.

President Jair Bolsonaro has long criticized the policy of reserving vast territories for indigenous groups, calling it an impediment to economic growth. His administration is looking to create a legal framework that allows mining companies in some of those lands.

He also compared indigenous communities living in remote areas with animals in a zoo.

The most vulnerable indigenous communities in Brazil are the groups, which according to some estimates are more than 100, that have had little or no contact with the outside world. The National Indian Foundation has confirmed sightings of approximately 28 of those communities, and provides medical care and guidance to approximately 11 of them who have recently opted out of total isolation.

The missionary group for which Mr. Dias worked from 1997 to 2007, which was called Mission of the New Tribes at that time and is now known as Ethnos360, argued that there is an urgent need to convert all the tribes that have not been exposed to the "Gospel of Christ,quot; to save them from the "relentless spiritual darkness."

"I've been to many of these tribes and sometimes you can feel this incredible and tense darkness," said Larry Brown, the group's executive director, in a video posted on his website. "But you know what I found: no darkness is too dark for God."

Leila Sílvia Burger Sotto-Maior, an anthropologist who retired from the National Indian Foundation in 2018, said there is a deep alarm among her former colleagues at the agency about the fate of the uncontacted and recently contacted tribes under the current government.

The agency, known as FUNAI, has been affected by budget cuts that have drastically limited its ability to monitor indigenous territories that have been invaded by miners, farmers and loggers.

"There is a feeling that a policy that was built for so many years and was working, is now being dismantled," he said. "There is a sense of hopelessness."