Brazil aims to tighten penalties for crypto-related financial crimes By Cointelegraph

Brazilian lawmakers are working to provide stricter regulations for cryptocurrency-related crimes, approving a set of new penalties for laundering money with crypto.
Brazil’s Special Committee of the Chamber of Deputies has approved a bill that significantly tightens penalties for financial crimes that employ cryptocurrencies like (BTC), according to an official announcement on Sept. 29.
