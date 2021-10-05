Brazil aims to tighten penalties for crypto-related financial crimes By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Brazilian lawmakers are working to provide stricter regulations for cryptocurrency-related crimes, approving a set of new penalties for laundering money with crypto.

Brazil’s Special Committee of the Chamber of Deputies has approved a bill that significantly tightens penalties for financial crimes that employ cryptocurrencies like (BTC), according to an official announcement on Wednesday.