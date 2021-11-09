Brave to integrate with Solana blockchain on its privacy-enabled browser By Cointelegraph

During ‘s Breakpoint conference in Lisbon, Portugal, executives at Brave and Solana Labs announced that the Brave browser would integrate with the Solana (SOL) blockchain and feature Solana decentralized applications, or dApps, on its browser. Simultaneously, Solana will promote the adoption of Basic Attention Tokens (BAT (LON:)), the native digital currency of the Brave Browser, among its dApp users.
Brendan Eich, CEO, and co-founder of Brave, had the following to say regarding the development:
