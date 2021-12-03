Brandy Looks Back On 1997 ‘Cinderella’ Movie & Breaking Barriers – Hollywood Life

Brandy’s 1997 ‘Cinderella’ is an iconic take on the fairytale & features one of the most talented and diverse casts. The singer reflected on the role in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL.

The 1997 Cinderella starring Brandy, Whitney Houston and Whoopi Goldberg is considered to be one of Disney’s best creations to date. The multicultural, star-studded take on the classic fairytale is now available to stream on Disney+, for the first time ever, giving a new generation a way to watch the iconic movie. “I’m so very proud of that movie, and for such a long time I didn’t really understand what was really happening at that time in my life,” Brandy explained to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “My whole thing was that I wanted to work with Whitney Houston. Like, it was cool being ‘the first Black Cinderella,’ but I didn’t really understand the importance of that until later in my life.”

Brandy continued, “Hindsight is always 20/20, so looking back at being ale to do something like that, that’s special. Something that’s so diverse, a project that is so diverse, that welcomes all different cultures and one story, it changed my life and it changed so many other people’s lives, as well.”

The Moesha star returned to her acting roots this Fall in Queens as Naomi, which she calls her “dream role.” “I have always loved to push my instrument to the max, so I fooled around with rapping and just rhyming back in the day, but it never really happened for me because people were so used to me singing. So, when I got the call to be a part of a hip hop legendary group in the show, I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is perfect,’” Brandy said. “I get to sing, I get to rap, I get to act, I get to do all of the loves that fulfill me with this role. And then, I get to work with amazing women!”

@brandy #ad Join @T.J.Maxx @Marshalls & @HomeGoods #SnowballFightAgainstHunger to support Feeding America ♬ original sound – brandy

Brandy spoke to HollywoodLife in partnership with T.J.Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods. She partnered with the brands to launch the #SnowballFightAgainstHunger campaign, a virtual snowball fight taking place on TikTok to benefit Feeding America. From December 2 through December 26, consumers are invited to share their own TikTok using the #SnowballFightAgainstHunger effect, which allows users to throw a virtual snowball. To kick off the event, Brandy shared her own TikTok, leveraging the snowball-themed effect to encourage users to join in on the fun, create their own video, and give back.For every use of the TikTok snowball-themed effect, the brands will donate $1 (that’s at least 10 meals!), up to $1 million, to Feeding America to help families facing hunger.