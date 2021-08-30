Brands must tokenize their loyalty and rewards programs By Cointelegraph

Brands must tokenize their loyalty and rewards programs



The adoption of nonfungible tokens has served as a practical entry point for users joining the crypto economy, driven primarily by their respective fandoms and the benefit-centric nature of the tokens. For instance, if you’re a Lebron James superfan, you can understand why “The Block” from the 2016 NBA finals is valuable on NBA Top Shot without understanding the blockchain. But when it comes to brands, stablecoins are likely to become the biggest entry point.

Selling to existing customers costs brands less than acquiring new ones, which is a leading reason why more than 90% of companies have some type of customer loyalty program. Rewards points are one of the most effective methods for increasing both customer loyalty and revenue. For example, Starbucks (NASDAQ:) Rewards is one of the most successful rewards programs around. It has more than 19 million members, with the redemption of points responsible for almost 50% of company revenue. Starbucks utilizes Starbucks Rewards to align with its business goals in a way that adds value and increases customer engagement through a fun, gamified approach.

Michael Gord is the managing director of the DigitalBits Foundation and founder of GDA Capital. He has contributed to some blockchain ecosystems, including TRX, LRC, and ONT. He also served as the first enterprise blockchain developer at Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD Bank Group), one of Canada’s largest banks.

