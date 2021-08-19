Brandi Glanville Isn’t Talking To Kim Richards After ‘Hot Tub Fight’ – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Brandi Glanville has opened up about her friendship with longtime pal Kim Richards, saying the pair aren’t speaking after an alleged hot tub altercation.

Brandi Glanville, 48, has opened up about why she isn’t currently talking to her BFF Kim Richards, 56. The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on the latest episode of Bravo’s Chat Room with franchise icon Porsha Williams, and explained why the longtime pals were no longer in touch. “Kim and I, we’re best friends and we will be again. We just had, like, a hot tub fight and I don’t know what happened — I know what happened — but we’re not talking at the moment,” she began.

Brandi is spilling hot #RHOBH tea…about a hot tub fight with Kim Richards? Catch a new episode of #BravosChatRoom TONIGHT at 9:30p ET! pic.twitter.com/eEoiTNTG4y — Bravo (@BravoTV) August 18, 2021

“The hot tub fight, it literally was like, ‘Where are the cameras?’ She was drowning me. But, we were having fun.” Despite the seemingly serious allegation, a source told ET that the altercation was slightly exaggerated. “[It] turned into a bit of a vicious fight, but all in good fun,” the insider said of the incident which happened over a year ago.

As fans would know, this isn’t the first time the Bravo stars haven’t been on speaking terms. In April 2021, Brandi confirmed she and Kim still weren’t in a good place in the wake of a threesome joke amid the Denise Richards drama upset Kim. “We fight, it’s just because we do,” Brandi told ET at the time. “I last talked to her New Year’s Eve and I saw the promo for Housewives where [Kathy Hilton] said she changed her number. I don’t know if that’s the case. I texted her, I emailed her.”

“It’s depressing,” she continued, “and I talked to Kyle about it and, you know, Kyle is not that close to her either. So she’s like, ‘I don’t know what to tell you. You’ve been such a great friend to her. I don’t know what’s going on with her…’ So it’s sad because I do love her.” Brandi gave some additional insight into their friendship on the November 27 episode of her Unfiltered podcast.

“Kim Richards is still not talking to me,” she confirmed. “She said that she was upset about this threesome rumor. And I said, ‘Are you joking?’ I think it all started when I put up a picture of Carlton [Gebbia], Kim, and I. Those are two of my favorite girls. They’re people I’m actually friends with. And that’s where I think it all started.”