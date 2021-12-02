Bradley Cooper Reacts To Irina Shayk Supporting Him At Film Premiere – Hollywood Life

As Irina Shayk attended the NYC premiere of Bradley Cooper’s latest film, ‘Nightmare Alley,’ the actor told reporters how he really felt about his ex showing up for support.
As he geared up for the release of his latest film, Nightmare Alley, Bradley Cooper, 46, was happy to have his family along for the ride. “It’s very special,” Bradley told Entertainment Tonight of having his ex, Irina Shayk, 35, in attendance for the film’s release. After the model, 35, showed up on the red carpet in a plunging black pinstripe suit with sexy leather suspenders, fans began speculating about the nature of she and Bradley’s relationship since they split in 2019.
Irina is generally pretty private about her personal life, but she shared some rare comments about co-parenting while on the digital cover of ELLE‘s March issue: “I never understood the term co-parenting. When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad,” she stated, also calling Bradley an “amazing dad.”