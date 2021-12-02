Bradley Cooper Reacts To Irina Shayk Supporting Him At Film Premiere – Hollywood Life

As Irina Shayk attended the NYC premiere of Bradley Cooper’s latest film, ‘Nightmare Alley,’ the actor told reporters how he really felt about his ex showing up for support.

As he geared up for the release of his latest film, Nightmare Alley, Bradley Cooper, 46, was happy to have his family along for the ride. “It’s very special,” Bradley told Entertainment Tonight of having his ex, Irina Shayk, 35, in attendance for the film’s release. After the model, 35, showed up on the red carpet in a plunging black pinstripe suit with sexy leather suspenders, fans began speculating about the nature of she and Bradley’s relationship since they split in 2019.

Bradley, for his part, sported a dapper black suit with a black tie and black dress shoes, slicking his hair back in signature Bradley style. The actor-director and Irina — with whom he shares daughter Lea, 4 — did not pose on the red carpet together for the film, a Guillermo del Toro-directed 1940s crime thriller about an ambitious carny who is talented at manipulating others. The movie is based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham. Bradley leads the ensemble cast which also includes Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, and Richard Jenkins.

Although Irina attended the premiere, it’s still unclear if the couple, who dated for four years before their 2019 split, are back together. The movie premiere isn’t the first time they sparked rumors. Ahead of Thanksgiving, the pair were seen strolling arm-in-arm in New York. Following the sighting, a source told Page Six the co-parents celebrated Thanksgiving together with Lea.

Per the outlet, the former couple took their daughter to see The Nutcracker ballet and reportedly met up with Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Schulman. “They looked very happy,” the source shared. “Everybody was smiling and giggling.”