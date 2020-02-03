Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk meet 7 months after separation

British Vogue / James Kelly
Bradley Cooper I just wanted to take another one in Irina Shayk.
On Sunday, the former loves met at the BAFTA of 2020 seven months after separating. The duo both attended the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party, which Shayk co-organized, after the big show.
Proving that they are on good terms, the A star has been born The actor and the model posed for a photo together. joined by British Vogue Editor Edward EnninfulCooper and Shayk showed the camera big smiles and seemed to have fun.
Once the news of their meeting reached social networks, fans of the couple speculated whether the couple, who shares a 3-year-old daughter. Lea Seine Shayk Cooper, they were together again. But, as Shayk said in his recent interview with the British media, he feels "very lucky,quot; to have had a relationship with him, but does not necessarily want to rekindle anything at this time.
"Life after Bradley is definitely reflective," he said. British Vogue. "I think that in all good relationships you bring the best and the worst, it's just the nature of a human being. Two great people don't have to make a good couple."
Shayk added: "I think we have been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground."
In June, Cooper and Shayk announced that they were ending their 4-year relationship, attributing to their conflicting schedules for causing tension between them.
"They have spent time apart to test the waters and see if they are better," shared a source with E! News. "They have invested a lot and it is very difficult to get away completely. They are trying different arrangements and trying to find their way. They love their little girl and that will not change, no matter what."
Now, his main focus is to navigate how to co-raise his young daughter. At the time of their separation, another source close to the couple said that "she would like to keep things as consistent as possible for her."
Talking with British VogueShayk admitted that balancing being a single mother with her demanding career is not always an easy task. "It's hard to find a balance between being a single mother and being a hardworking and providing woman," the star said. "Trust me, there are days when I wake up and say," My God, I don't know what to do, I'm falling apart. "
