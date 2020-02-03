Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk meet 7 months after separation

Bradley Cooper I just wanted to take another one in Irina Shayk.

On Sunday, the former loves met at the BAFTA of 2020 seven months after separating. The duo both attended the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party, which Shayk co-organized, after the big show.

Proving that they are on good terms, the A star has been born The actor and the model posed for a photo together. joined by British Vogue Editor Edward EnninfulCooper and Shayk showed the camera big smiles and seemed to have fun.

Once the news of their meeting reached social networks, fans of the couple speculated whether the couple, who shares a 3-year-old daughter. Lea Seine Shayk Cooper, they were together again. But, as Shayk said in his recent interview with the British media, he feels "very lucky,quot; to have had a relationship with him, but does not necessarily want to rekindle anything at this time.