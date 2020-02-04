Brad Pitt was absent from the BAFTA because his son Maddox approached him, says the source – Details!

Brad Pitt did not attend the BAFTA, but it turns out he had a good reason. Apparently, the actor simply left everything to meet his eldest son, his son Maddox, when the 18-year-old approached him.

After all, it is no secret that their relationship has been bad enough, so it makes sense that Brad seize any opportunity to fix things with him.

%MINIFYHTML88a18e57751be0f238b32b47b63809a011% %MINIFYHTML88a18e57751be0f238b32b47b63809a012%

Brad Pitt won a BAFTA award in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood.

However, he was not found anywhere in the awards ceremony and, instead, his co-star Margot Robbie was the one who accentuated the honor in his name.

Brad cited a "family obligation,quot; as the reason he was absent from the event and now, a person with insider information claims to know what that obligation was.

The source tells The Sun that "Maddox gave Brad the opportunity to speak and left everything."

Then they said Brad immediately canceled his flight to London when he heard that Maddox wanted to meet and talk about father and son.

It is believed that their relationship was ruined in 2016 after a reported private plane incident.

At that time, the actor was accused of being "physically abusive,quot; with Maddox and that was also what led Angelina Jolie to file for divorce.

While he was finally acquitted of the charges after an FBI investigation, it seems that the father and son are still on bad terms.

The source explained that "being a father is the most important thing in (Brad) 's life and that he would do anything to repair his relationship."

As for Angelina, she has apparently promised to stay out and let them repair it for themselves.

Ad

All she wants her son to know is that he has all his support, no matter what he decides about Brad.



Post views:

6 6