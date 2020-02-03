Brad Pitt accepts his BAFTA through a hilarious speech given by Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood co-star Margot Robbie

Brad Pitt was unable to attend the 2020 BAFTA Awards in London last weekend due to family obligations. So, when he won the Best Actor award in a supporting role for his performance in Once upon a time … in Hollywood, his co-star Margot Robbie accepted the award in his name and read a hilarious speech by Pitt in front of a crowd full of stars that included Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The tone of the speech was evident from the opening line, since Pitt struck both Brexit and his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

“Hello, Great Britain! I heard you have become single. Welcome to the club. Wishing you the best with the divorce agreement, "Robbie said as Pitt's representative.

Later, Pitt thanked the academy for the extreme honor and explained that he had always been intimidated by the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and all the British titans in the film industry, and that made the award "especially significant."

The 56-year-old actor thanked Once upon a time … in Hollywood the director Quentin Tarantino, the team of specialists of the film, the costume designer for his "oh jeans so tight,quot; (Robbie also thanked him for that) and the producers of the film David Heyman and Shannon McIntosh.

Robbie leafed through the rest of the speech with a lot of "blah, blah, blah,quot;, before ending this incredible zinger: "And he says, um, he's going to name this (the BAFTA trophy) Harry, because, uh, is really excited to bring him back to the United States with him. "

The Australian actress reminded the crowd that the speech contained "Your words! It's not mine."

Brad Pitt through Margot Robbie: he's going to call this Harry, because he's so excited to take him back to the United States with him " Director: "Put them on that camera NOW!" That uncomfortable … #BAFTAs #BAFTA pic.twitter.com/gkoKQMKPnK – Adam Toms (@ AdamToms3) February 2, 2020

The cameras quickly cut William and Kate and showed the Duke of Cambridge clapping with an awkward smile, while the Duchess of Cambridge looked at her husband with a smile.

As royalty fans know, last month Prince Harry and Meghan Markle renounced their duties as main members of the royal family, and are dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

The couple is currently in Canada with Archie Harrison, and numerous reports claim that the couple is looking for a home on Vancouver Island. Meghan and Harry are reportedly also looking for a summer home in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt has been sweeping the supporting actor category during the awards season, and is expected to attend the Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9, where he is the favorite to win.



