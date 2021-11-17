BP’s venture capital arm looks to India in clean mobility drive

Article content NEW DELHI — BP’s venture capital division could put up to a third of its new investments into India as it looks for deals in a clean mobility drive, the managing director of bp ventures told Reuters. The British oil company’s investment arm is in talks with Indian firms in areas such as electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, battery swapping, energy storage, electric scooters and last mile logistics, BP’s Sophia Nadur said. So far, bp ventures only has one Indian investment – it put $13 million into EV ride-hailing firm BluSmart in September – and the country makes up about 2% of its $800 million portfolio. But Nadur expects to close a second deal in four months.

Article content “India is a bubbly market so we shouldn’t be too slow about this, and we are not intending to be. It could be as much as a third of our investments in a few years,” she said. Big oil firms such as BP are diversifying their investments as the transition away from fossil fuels threatens long-standing business models. It set up bp ventures over a decade ago to invest in game-changing tech firms across the energy spectrum. In the clean mobility sector, it has invested in U.S. mobile EV charging company FreeWire and Israeli fast-charge battery firm StoreDot, among others. While it does not have an allocated budget for India, the fund typically invests in five to eight deals a year of between $2 million and $20 million each, Nadur said.