BP’s third quarter profit beats forecasts, lifted by energy prices By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – BP (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday a sharp rise in third quarter profit, lifted by stronger oil and prices that have soared this year as economies recover from the pandemic.
BP’s underlying replacement cost profit, the company’s definition of net earnings, reached $3.32 billion in the third quarter, exceeding analysts’ expectations for $3.06 billion.
That compares with $2.8 billion in profit in the second quarter and $86 million a year earlier, when energy demand and prices collapsed due to the coronavirus epidemic.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.